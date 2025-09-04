Abbotsford to Kick Off 2025 BC Wide Culture Days

Fraser Valley – Culture Days returns this fall from Sept. 19 to Oct. 12, 2025, with dozens of free and pay-what-you-may music events, arts workshops, open studios, exhibitions, and more throughout the Fraser Valley. From Abbotsford to Chilliwack to Mission, Culture Days offers accessible, inclusive, and low-barrier arts and culture activities for all ages. Participants are invited to discover the creativity of local artists and makers, go behind-the-scenes, and spark their own imagination through hands-on and interactive experiences. Plan ahead with easy-to-use tools at culturedays.ca/bc to browse and pre-register for events, set reminders, and bookmark favourites, and follow @BCCultureDays for updates.

City of Abbotsford Presents: 2025 BC Culture Days Provincial Kickoff Event

Abbotsford hosts the official provincial launch on Saturday, September 20, 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM, at The Reach Gallery Museum, featuring an Indigenous welcome, remarks from dignitaries, and an afternoon of live music, cultural performances, exhibit tours, and family-friendly art activities—kicking off three weeks of Culture Days across B.C.

“BC Culture Days provides a meaningful opportunity for everyone to celebrate our province’s vibrant tapestry of arts and culture, right here in Abbotsford,” said Abbotsford Mayor, Ross Siemens. “We are proud as a city to host the opening event and look forward to highlighting the invaluable contributions of artists, creators, and cultural organizations that strengthen and enrich our communities.”

“Participation in local arts and cultural activities has a profound impact on the vibrancy of our communities, as well as our health and economy,” says BC Culture Days Program Director, Nazanin Shoja. “When we shine a spotlight on the many ways people can engage with arts and culture close to home, we rediscover a deeper appreciation for their role in strengthening community life and economic vitality—encouraging greater investment from both funders and the public.”

Continue for the Fraser Valley highlights. Click the hyperlinks for specific event details. Visit CultureDays.ca/events for all the event listings in B.C

Fraser Valley Highlights

From live window art celebrating community faces, to guided mural walks exploring Abbotsford’s Historic Downtown, Fraser Valley offers a rich selection of family-friendly experiences spanning traditional craft, experimental multimedia, music and theatre. Participants can explore hands-on workshops, interactive performances that invite them to create, connect and share.

Performances & Festivals: In Downtown Abbotsford, Community Faces Window Mural by Bella Nielsen of Sunflower Signs will transform portraits of local residents into a large-scale temporary public artwork. The Reach Gallery Museum presents the CITI/SEEN Mural Walking Tour with Curator Kelley Tialiou, while Michelle Msami’s Tracing Presence explores multidisciplinary expression. Audiences can also discover the art of rhythm and sound in Beyond Boots and Cats: The Art of Beatboxing with Scribbly Doodle.





Interactive & Family-Friendly: Hands-on events include Spelexilh Wool Weaving with Anjeanette Dawson, where participants create their own woven quarter bag, and Theatre Games with Gallery 7 Theatre, inviting locals to step into performance through playful acting exercises.

The CARE Series

This year’s mental health theme will be spotlighted through the CARE Series (Community Arts Reimagining Equity and Wellness), led by BC Culture Days ambassadors—emerging artists selected for a province-wide mentorship program. Each event will engage community members in creative activities such as storytelling, singing, painting, mask-making, dancing, and acting, encouraging self-care, creativity, and connection in an inclusive, supportive space. A mental health professional will be present at each event as an active listener for participants who need support.