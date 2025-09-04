54-40 Highlighting 2025 Hope Brigade Days – September 5 to 7

Hope – Hope Brigade Days returns, bringing back all your favourites: motor sports, logger sports, thrilling fairgrounds, and a weekend packed with events for all ages. A mountain-town tradition since 1968.

Hope Brigade Days is this weekend, Sept 5–7! Please plan ahead for the following road closures:

Kawkawa Lake Road (between 6th & 7th Ave)

Closed Friday, Sept 5 at 4pm until Sunday, Sept 7 at 6pm.

Parade Route – Saturday, Sept 6

Roads close at 8am for parade set-up. Parade begins at 11am.

No parking on Wallace Street during the parade. Vehicles will be towed.

See the map for details – link is here.

For full event info, wristbands & schedules, visit: brigadedays.com

Canadian rock legends 54•40 are the Saturday night headliner in the Entertainment Bowl.

Get ready to sing your heart out to iconic hits and soak in the electric energy of live rock in the heart of the mountains. This is going to be a night to remember!

Tickets WILL go fast — we highly recommend grabbing yours in advance. Let’s pack the Bowl!

Get tickets: https://brigadedays.com

As one of the longest-running demolition derbies in British Columbia, this fan-favourite tradition returns to the 6th Ave Fairgrounds on Sunday, September 7 with TWO adrenaline-pumping events:

Demolition Derby — 11:00 AM to 2:30 PM

Demolition Derby MAYHEM — 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM

It’s going to be a full day of smashing metal, flying dirt, roaring engines, and non-stop action. Bring your friends and don’t miss one of the wildest spectacles of the weekend!

6th Ave Fair Grounds

Sunday, September 7

Included with festival admission

Hold on tight — it’s going to get rowdy!