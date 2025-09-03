Skip to content

Shoot, Learn, Grow – Chilliwack Camera Club Resumes Meetings (September 2025 to May 2026)

Chilliwack – Did you know that Chilliwack has had a Camera Club since 1958?

It’s a group for local photography enthusiasts who love to get out, take photos, learn new techniques, and connect with fellow photographers.
About the Club

The Chilliwack Camera Club is a group of people enthusiastic about photography, with a desire to share their art and ideas. The club provides a place to present your work and to develop your skills.

Membership is approximately 30 people – experience varies from novice to the expert / professional. Many club members have won awards for their work as well have had their images chosen for use in commercial venues  such as calendars, postcards etc.    

New members are welcome. Contact the club for details to participate in meetings and joining the club    

The Chilliwack Camera Club meets twice a month at Evergreen Hall—on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m.

Their first meeting of the season is on Wednesday, September 10th, and it’s open to everyone. If you’d like to join, membership is just $60 a year, which includes access to outings, workshops, and photo competitions.

For more information, visit chilliwackcameraclub.com, or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

The Chilliwack Camera Club is a member of the Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA)

Website – http://www.chilliwackcameraclub.com/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/groups/975856555759876/

