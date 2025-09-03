Skip to content

Indecent Act Near Abbotsford Playground – Suspect Arrested -AbbyPD Need Info

Abbotsford – Just after Noon on Wednesday September 3, AbbyPD Patrol officers responded to a report of an indecent act near the playground at High Street Mall. Officers quickly arrived on scene and arrested the male suspect.

Investigators are asking anyone who was at the playground during this time and may have witnessed the incident to contact police. It is believed that several witnesses left the area before officers arrived.

If you have information that could assist the investigation, please call AbbyPD at 604-859-5225 and reference File #25-38039.

