Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” beginning September 7

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
FRY, Jeremy John
Age: 63
Height: 5’9” ft
Weight: 160lbs
Hair: White
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Break and Enter – Commit Theft
Warrant in effect: August 31, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver with Canada Wide Warrants
BRACE, Roger
Age: 64
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 221lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Possess Firearm W/O License, Carry Concealed Weapon, Drive While Prohibited x4, Possess Stolen Property Under $5000
Warrant in effect: August 22, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
TROTCHIE, Blayne
Age: 36
Height: 5’7” ft
Weight: 168lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Breach of Release Order
Warrant in effect: August 18, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack