Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” beginning September 7

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

FRY, Jeremy John

CrimeStoppers FRY, Jeremy John

Age: 63

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 160lbs

Hair: White

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Break and Enter – Commit Theft

Warrant in effect: August 31, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver with Canada Wide Warrants

BRACE, Roger

Crimestoppers BRACE, Roger

Age: 64

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 221lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Possess Firearm W/O License, Carry Concealed Weapon, Drive While Prohibited x4, Possess Stolen Property Under $5000

Warrant in effect: August 22, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

TROTCHIE, Blayne

Crimestoppers TROTCHIE, Blayne

Age: 36

Height: 5’7” ft

Weight: 168lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Breach of Release Order

Warrant in effect: August 18, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack