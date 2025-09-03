DATE CHANGE Coast To Coast Tribute to UFO, Scorpions, and Michael Schenker Group – Friday March 6, 2026 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – When Hair Bands Ruled ! (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – If you’re over 50 now (teen or twenties in the 80s), you had the hair and the denim vest, and you were horns up !

Relive it all Friday March 6, 2026 at the Chilliwack Cultural Cenre. $49.00 – All Seats.

Coast To Coast delivers a powerful and authentic ’80s rock concert experience — a must-see for fans of high-energy live shows.

Featuring the BIG sound, lights, and stage presence that defined the arena rock era, Coast To Coast pays tribute to three of hard rock’s most iconic acts: Germany’s Scorpions, England’s UFO, and the groundbreaking Michael Schenker Group (MSG).

From chart-topping hits to fan-favourite deep cuts, every show is packed with precision, intensity, and respect for the original sound. You’ll hear Scorpions classics like “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” “Still Loving You,” “The Zoo,” and “The Sails of Charon,” alongside UFO favourites including “Doctor Doctor,” “Lights Out,” “Rock Bottom,” and MSG standout tracks such as “Armed and Ready” and “Into the Arena.”

With millions of views on YouTube and a worldwide fanbase, Coast To Coast has been called one of the world’s best tribute bands by rock fans across the globe. Don’t miss this chance to experience the full power of classic hard rock — grab your tickets today!

www.coast2coasttribute.com

www.facebook.com/coast2coasttribute

www.youtube.com/@coasttocoasttributeband8104