CANADA WIDE WARRANT –   William Michael Dow Failed to Show for Sentencing in Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating William Michael Dow, who is currently wanted on multiple Canada-wide warrants.

Dow had previously pled guilty to charges stemming from 2020 and was scheduled for sentencing. However, he failed to appear, resulting in additional warrants being issued. In total, there are ten active warrants for his arrest.

Despite extensive efforts, including checks of known addresses and associates, Dow remains unlocated.

  • Age: 49
  • Height: 5’11”
  • Weight: 160 lbs
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Last Known Location: Chilliwack, BC

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of William Dow, please contact:

Crime Stoppers (Anonymous Tips): 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

UFVRD RCMP: 604-792-4611

