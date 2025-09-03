Air Quality Statement Issued for Fraser Valley – September 3

Fraser Valley – Metro Vancouver Regional District has issued an Air Quality Warning in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to elevated fine particulate matter (small particles in the air that may impact health).

This warning is expected to last for a few days or until there is a change in weather. Cause: Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are experiencing hazy conditions due to wildfire smoke.

Wildfires contributing smoke to the region include those just east of Hope, near Whistler, and a large complex of fires in the Cariboo region, in addition to fires in the US. Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds, temperatures, and wildfire behaviour changes. As smoke levels increase, health risks increase. Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events. You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough.

Learn more at canada.ca/wildfire-smoke.

For more information on current air quality, visit gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

Visit airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. Issued by Environment Canada, the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Parks and Metro Vancouver