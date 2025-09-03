Skip to content

2025 Snowbird RV Show at Tradex – September 18 to 21 Featuring RVing With Joe !

Abbotsford – The 2025 Snowbird RV Show & Sale returns to TRADEX in Abbotsford from September 18–21, spotlighting everything outdoors and adventuring in Canada. This year’s event brings together the latest RVs, outdoor gear, and seminars designed to inspire road trips and year-round exploration across our beautiful province and beyond.

Whether it’s mountain hiking, lakeside paddling, biking through forest trails, or snowshoeing into the alpine, an RV is the perfect basecamp for wherever your passions take you.

One of this year’s seminar highlights is Joe from the popular YouTube channel RVing With Joe. With more than 5 million views across 500+ videos, Joe has become a trusted voice for RVers across North America. His session, Secrets of the Happy RVer: Life Lessons from the Road, will share real-world tips, lighthearted stories, and practical wisdom from years on the road.

For more information, visit https://www.rvshowscanada.ca/abbotsford-snowbird/ or call 604-870-4678.

