Love Without Borders Fall Fundraisers for Sept, Oct and Nov.

Chilliwack – Love Witrhout Borders continue to raise money to build off the ground tiny homes for people in need in the community, so enjoy a fun night out with friends and family, have some amazing food and test your knowledge for a fun night out!

Monday September 8 is a Disney Fun Night Trivia Fundraiser https://fb.me/e/3qRgt90BY

Monday October 6 is a Halloween Theme fundraiser https://www.facebook.com/share/17CWJVsdT8/

Thursday October 9 – Burger Fundraiser at Corky’s https://www.facebook.com/share/16vFpZjdkT/

Monday November 17 – Music Themed Fundraiser https://www.facebook.com/share/1ABHbzuvSN/

2025 Trivia Nights Love Without Borders