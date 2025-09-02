Skip to content

City of Chilliwack, August 2025 Weather Report – Filled With Records

Chilliwack – The August 2025 Weather Report was filled With records. Data recorded by Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate Change Canada, at the City of Chilliwack. Presently, in Chilliwack, 2025 remains on target to be the driest year for the past 145 years! Yearly drought records are,1929 total at 940,5 mm, 2023 total at 1,018.0 mm and 1952 total at 1,108.2 mm. Since 2013, Chilliwack has consistently received less than the 1951 to 1980 precipitation average of 1,880.1 mm, including 2021 with a total of 1,751.3 mm.

2025 Roger Pannettt Environment Canada August Records

