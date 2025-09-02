Back to School Welcome from President of the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association

Chilliwack – In a statement posted to social media, from Reid Clark:

This September marks my 3rd year as President of the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association and my 8th year as a fully released officer of our union. I don’t take lightly the privilege it is to do this important work.

With this job comes sacrifice, resiliency, and stress—but also the incredible opportunity to make a difference. While our work is always for the collective, the moments that stay with me are when you stand beside an individual, advocate for them, and help them achieve the results they deserve. Those are the moments that remind me why this work matters so deeply.

At a time when public education is under attack—whether through book bans, a growing social conservative movement, austerity measures, or the challenges of provincial bargaining—it is more important than ever that our union remain strong, united, and unafraid to stand up for what is right.

Each September, I share a short welcome-back message to our members—it’s a chance to start the year with hope, solidarity, and a reminder of the incredible work teachers do every day.

Here’s to continuing that fight together.