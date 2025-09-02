AbbyPD Long Weekend Recap: Domestic Disputes, Prolific Offender, Impaired Charges

Abbotsford – From Abbotsford Police Department – Long Weekend Recap: Aug 29th – Sept 2nd:

Between Friday at 5:00 PM and Tuesday at 6:00 AM, AbbyPD frontline teams responded to 481 police files.



This past weekend, AbbyPD remained actively engaged, responding to a steady volume of calls for service while continuing proactive efforts to enhance public safety throughout the city.



Friday Night:



Over 3,000 people joined us for Movie in the Park on Friday evening—thank you to everyone who came out! We appreciated your conversations, questions, and strong sense of community. We’re already looking forward to next year’s event. Meanwhile, Patrol Officers responded to 82 calls for service. A bait bike was stolen, leading to one arrest, and several individuals were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.



Saturday:



Saturday night kept officers busy, particularly with 33-year-old prolific offender Cody ASHTON. Despite ongoing court-ordered conditions, he was found driving and fled from police. He was re-arrested for breaching those conditions and now faces several new charges. He remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing. Additional arrests were made on outstanding warrants, and several impaired drivers were removed from our roads.



Sunday:



While Sunday’s dayshift was relatively quiet, overnight officers responded to reports of shots fired at a residence on Balfour Drive. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The incident is confirmed to be targeted, and our Major Crime Unit is actively investigating.



Monday:



Monday provided an opportunity for officers to follow up on ongoing investigations and conduct traffic enforcement throughout the community.



Overall:

While the city was active throughout the weekend. AbbyPD continues to prioritize community safety through both responsive and proactive policing.



Weekend Call Summary



16 domestic disputes

5 assaults

12 missing person reports

4 Break & Enters

19 Thefts

7 Collisions



Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:



12 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 50 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 4 individuals were held in custody.