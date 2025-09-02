Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Film Festival returns Thursday September 4 with a screening of documentaries and local films at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

Doors open at 6pm. First screening begins at 6.30pm.



With six documentary films from across the world plus local short films, Q & A’s + the voted for you Audience Award, with the winner getting $500 cash, there’s something for everyone.



Tickets are only $5 courtesy of the city of Abbotsford. Opening night is part of the City of Abbotsford’s Culture City Program Series.



Documentaries Screening:

– Buddy Check For Jesses: Helping Coaches Support Youth Mental Health



– Grandpa’s Garden



– Grizzly Bear Country



– Noah’s Story



– Gubbi



– Burcu’s Angels

The Abbotsford Film Festival feature three days of films, documentaries + industry events.

Thursday September 4th: Matsqui Centennial Auditorium

Don’t miss a celebration of local as we screen “DOCUMENTARIES” + our “LOCAL SPOTLIGHT FILMS”.

Don’t miss a celebration of local as we screen “DOCUMENTARIES” + our “LOCAL SPOTLIGHT FILMS”. Friday September 5th: The Reach

We return to The Reach with screenings of powerful stories in “HORIZONS”, followed by “COMEDY SHORT FILMS”.

We return to The Reach with screenings of powerful stories in “HORIZONS”, followed by “COMEDY SHORT FILMS”. Saturday September 6th: The Reach

Our closing day sees three industry events including workshops + panels, before we end the night with a screening of “48 HOUR FILMS” from our annual competition.

Explore the films + full schedule today at www.affest.ca