2025’s A Novel Night to Remember – Saturday October 18 Fundraiser to Support Literacy Programs Run by Chilliwack Learning Society

Chilliwack – A Novel Night to Remember, is in support of literacy programs run by Chilliwack Learning Society. This is Saturday October 18 (doors open at 5:30PM at Evergreen Hall.

Each ticket includes:

A delicious dinner by Cookies Grill

One free drink to get the evening started

A guest appearance by the Chilliwack Players Guild

Costume contest (participation optional)

Dance floor hosted by DJ Cameron from Mint Entertainment

50/50 draw with a chance to win big

Silent auction with treasures for all budgets (yes, we said budgets—we are financial literacy people)

They’re offering tables of 6 for a discount. They’re easier to fill than tables of 8—invite friends, family, or coworkers and enjoy the savings.

Early bird pricing (prices increase after September 28th):

  • $65 per person when you book a table of 6 (a $5 discount per person)
  • $70 per person for individual tickets

To purchase your tickets:
E-transfer to: literacyoutreach@chilliwacklearning.com
Or purchase through Eventbrite (fees apply).

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

