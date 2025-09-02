2025’s A Novel Night to Remember – Saturday October 18 Fundraiser to Support Literacy Programs Run by Chilliwack Learning Society

Chilliwack – A Novel Night to Remember, is in support of literacy programs run by Chilliwack Learning Society. This is Saturday October 18 (doors open at 5:30PM at Evergreen Hall.
Each ticket includes:
A delicious dinner by Cookies Grill
One free drink to get the evening started
A guest appearance by the Chilliwack Players Guild
Costume contest (participation optional)
Dance floor hosted by DJ Cameron from Mint Entertainment
50/50 draw with a chance to win big
Silent auction with treasures for all budgets (yes, we said budgets—we are financial literacy people)
They’re offering tables of 6 for a discount. They’re easier to fill than tables of 8—invite friends, family, or coworkers and enjoy the savings.
Early bird pricing (prices increase after September 28th):
- $65 per person when you book a table of 6 (a $5 discount per person)
- $70 per person for individual tickets
To purchase your tickets:
E-transfer to: literacyoutreach@chilliwacklearning.com
Or purchase through Eventbrite (fees apply).