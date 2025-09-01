The Tradition Continues – Mounties Step Up Patrols in School Zones As School Goes Back Into Session

Fraser Valley – As the new school year begins, the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) is reminding students, parents and motorists across all our policing communities that road safety is a shared responsibility.

School zone speed limits vary across the region, starting as early as 7:30 a.m. in some areas and 8:00 a.m. in others. Drivers are urged to know the rules where they travel and to exercise extra caution during peak school hours.

With more children walking, biking and taking school buses this time of year, school zones demand a driver’s full attention, says Sergeant Alexandra Mulvihill, spokesperson for the UFVRD. This September, you will see extra RCMP members in school zones throughout all our communities, actively educating and enforcing school zone rules. Our goal is simple, keep children safe.

Safety tips for a safe start to the school year

Drivers:

• Slow down and obey posted school zone speed limits.

• Watch for children walking, cycling, or running unexpectedly into the roadway.

• Stop for school buses with flashing lights and extended stop signs – vehicles in both directions must remain stopped until the bus moves on.

• Avoid distractions such as phones or devices while driving.



Parents and caregivers:

• Teach children how to cross at marked crosswalks and make eye contact with drivers before stepping onto the road.

• Use designated drop-off areas and avoid double-parking or blocking intersections.

• Encourage children to put away phones and headphones while walking or cycling.



Students:

• Always stop, look and listen before crossing the street.

• Use crosswalks whenever possible.

• Remove earbuds and keep phones away while walking or biking

• Cyclists must ride single file, follow the rules of the road, and wear a properly fitted helmet.