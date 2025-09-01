Skip to content

Mine Creek Wildfire Burning 44 kilometers Northeast of Hope – “Out of Control

Hope – From BC Wildfire Service Labour Day evening – BC Wildfire Service continue to respond to the Mine Creek (K61891) wildfire which is burning 44 kilometers northeast of Hope and is classified as Out of Control.

It is currently estimated to be 105 hectares in size and is burning at Rank 4, meaning highly vigorous surface fire with torching or passive crown fire.

While this incident is highly visible from the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5), it is not threatening any structures, roads, or utilities at this time and the highway remains open.

Updates on this incident are available on the BC Wildfire Service Dashboard here: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents…

For information on impacts to roads and highways, visit DriveBC here: https://www.drivebc.ca/

2025 Mine Creek Wildfire Burning Northeast of Hope – BC Wildfire Centre – September 1

