Hope SAR Spent Labour Day at Ilal Meadows

Hope – Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue was tasked out on Labour Day Monday to Ilal Meadows to retrieve a woman with an injured ankle.

A group was camping in the meadows when a woman in the group accidentally stepped in a gopher hole while trying to access her food from a bear hang. The other campers were able to temporarily splint her ankle with tent pegs and a tensor but as the hike out is around 8 km, the group wisely chose to call for help.

With the help of Valley Helicopters , members of Hope SAR were able to fly in, stabilize her ankle, and fly her back to an awaiting ambulance.

