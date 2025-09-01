AbbyPD Responding to Balfour Drive Shooting – Asking for Video

Abbotsford – Early Labour Day, September 1, at approximately 2AM, Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 32000 block of Balfour Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a residence had been struck by bullets.

The occupants were inside the home asleep at the time of the incident. Thankfully, while understandably shaken, no one sustained physical injuries.

The investigation has now been turned over to the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit, who is actively working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Detectives are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone who was in the area of Balfour Drive or travelling along Clearbrook Road between Downes Road and Maclure Road between 1:45 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., and who may have witnessed anything suspicious or captured dashcam footage, is urged to contact the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225