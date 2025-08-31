OBITUARY – Sherry Edmunds-Flett – The Driving Force Behind LINC – Long Term Inmates Now In The Community – March 25 1958 – August 30 2025

Mission – No question that Sherry Edmunds-Flett was the driving force behind LINC – Long Term Inmates Now In The Community. It was more than a passion. Anyone who knew her and/or worked with her, knew she was someone special.

Her brother John, posted to social media: Notice of Passing – Sherry Edmunds-Flett

It is with deep sadness that I, John Edmunds, share the news of the passing of my beloved sister, Sherry Edmunds-Flett, who left us peacefully early this (Saturday) morning. Sherry was a cherished daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, friend, and member of the community, and she will be remembered for her strength, spirit, and the love she gave so freely. Details regarding a celebration of Sherry’s life will be shared in the coming days. Any question regarding the estate can me directed to me. With gratitude for your thoughts and prayers,

John Edmunds

FYI – The L.I.N.C. Society is…

A registered charity that has served residents of the Fraser Valley and beyond since 1997. L.I.N.C. maintains several separate programs and services supporting people impacted by the criminal justice system and multi-barriered individuals.

Our programs and services are rooted in principles of transformative justice, equity, community and diversity. Public safety is the reason why we do what we do. L.I.N.C. believes in and is committed to the following principles:

That every person within society has a fundamental right to be safe and secure,

That everyone is part of the reintegration process where all people have an inherent value and dignity,

That the positive contribution of every person can have a meaningful impact on the spirit of justice, and on the sense of well being, within the community,

That hope for the future lies in the potential of every individual to change, and in the willingness of others to support and encourage that change.

From CSC’s and former LINC Board Member Randie Scott: It was the early spring of 1987, some thirty-eight years ago when I first met Sherry who was preparing to marry an inmate in William Head Institution and went through my administrative office to seek permission of BC’s Attorney General, as was legally required at that time. I had already developed a good working relationship with her fiancée Glen Flett who had been in my facility for some time. I found Sherry to be an articulate, well-educated and strong-willed woman. (Years later these observations were reinforced) I

Glen came to the attention of management many times as an offender who positively influenced other offenders who were troubled, misbehaving and causing problems for other inmates and staff too. He soon became known as an offender who provided selfless support to others in difficulty and had a calming influence in anxious situations. I recall having heard reports of Glen’s actions in many different circumstances and found it interesting that he was viewed by many staff as a resource who could be called upon to help in resolving offender disputes and deescalating tense situations. I am aware of many potentially serious situations that were resolved through Glen’s intervention. It was interesting to see further positive changes in Glen when he and Sherry were married in the WHI Chapel on June 21, 1987. He claimed that the positive changes in his life were attributable to his faith and Sherry’s unwavering encouragement and support. As I got to know Sherry better, I understood what great influence she wielded in their marital union and her shared commitment to restorative justice. One of my take-aways from my association with Glen was his sincerity of having taking full responsibility for everything that he did that brought him to a life of crime and also personal accountability for the murder he was convicted for. It was my observation that Sherry had a clear-eyed understanding of Glen’s sincerity and shared his vision to serve and help society’s marginalized people any way they could.

With Sherry’s urging and assistance, in 1992 Glen founded L.I.N.C (Long-term Inmates Now in the Community Society), a registered non-profit charity. As the only organization of its kind in Canada, L.I.N.C. worked with all people impacted by the criminal justice system…offenders and victims of crime. They became involved in many diverse activities serving the community and earned the respect of police, corrections, volunteers, First Nations Elders and government leaders at the civic, provincial and federal levels. Meaningful opportunities were created for offenders to ‘give back to the community’. L.I.N.C. ultimately established Emma’s Acres farm on a 3.2 hectare property leased from the District of Mission. The vegetables, herbs and fruit are sold in the community as well as donated to local non-profit groups in Mission including the food banks and the community kitchen. The proceeds of the social enterprise business funded the work of the L.I.N.C. in the community, its work with survivors of serious crime and commitment to food security for society’s marginalized members while at the same time helping offenders to live as law-abiding citizens.

Prior to my retirement from Corrections Canada 15 years ago I was an active supporter of L.I.N.C. and with the encouragement of Glen, Sherry and then Board Chairperson Brenda Marshall, I volunteered as a Member of the L.I.N.C. Board and continued to do so.

After dealing with serious health issues, Glen passed away on October 26, 2019. While it was a terrible loss, Sherry continued the good work of L.I.N.C. as the organization’s Executive Director.

I extend my condolences to the family as they deal with their great loss. Sadly, I have lost a friend, colleague and collaborator.

From City of Mission: The City is saddened to learn of the passing of Sherry Edmunds-Flett yesterday. Sherry was a person who created room in her heart for all others. Through her work with LINC and Emma’s Acres she stood as a beacon for the power of forgiveness, restorative justice and generosity. She and her husband Glen made our entire community proud, and we are eternally grateful for their legacy. We express our deepest condolences to Sherry’s family and friends.

Don Lehn FVN News Director – “I met Sherry through our common friends within the recovery community. Through them , I knew more about her love, Glen and close confidant Chico. We had many a heavy conversation about recovery and inmates coping with every day life outside the walls. Things that many people take for granted and/or simply don’t know about. I’m sure you are with Glen,Chico and others who were touched by your compassion. I raise my coffee cup to you…”