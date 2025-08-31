DriveSmart BC – Active Transportation Problems

A recent letter to Castanet in Kelowna titled Keep Riders off Sidewalks highlights a number of safety issues that new modes of active transportation have created. These issues are not restricted to the City of Kelowna and can be found throughout British Columbia.



It seems that everyone has their own view of what they are entitled to do and some road users give no thought to anything other than their own convenience.

From the Active Transportation User’s Point of View

Risk of being struck at crosswalks, intersections, or mid-block crossings.

Poor visibility to drivers at night, in bad weather, or when sight lines are blocked.

Inadequate infrastructure: missing sidewalks, faded crosswalk markings, long crossing distances.

Driver behaviour: speeding, distracted driving, or failing to yield.

Shared space conflicts with cyclists or e-scooters on sidewalks or multi-use paths.

Environmental hazards: slippery surfaces, construction zones, or obstacles forcing unsafe detours.

From the Driver’s Point of View

Difficulty seeing active transportation users due to low visibility (dark clothing, poor lighting, weather, or obstructions).

Sudden movements, such as riding the wrong way, jaywalking or crossing outside crosswalks.

Unpredictable behaviour by children, seniors, or distracted walkers.

High cognitive load in busy urban areas where pedestrians may appear from multiple directions.

Conflicts at intersections when turning across crosswalks or into driveways.

Needing to pass cyclists safely without swerving into oncoming traffic.

Active transportation users often feel vulnerable and unprotected, while drivers often feel uncertain and responsible in situations where a mistake could have severe consequences.

We need to realize that the world does not revolve around us. Safe, responsible use of the roads, paths and sidewalks requires that we share and sometimes accept some inconvenience. Life is a co-operation, not a competition.



Sometimes I think that Robert Fulghum said it best in his book All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/alternative-transportation/active-transportation-problems

-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca