BCGEU Labour Day Event in Abbotsford on September 1

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – BCGEU posted to social media about their annual Labour Day events:

Labour Day is coming soon —it’s about the power of workers standing together. As public sector strike vote comes to a close, now is a good time to join BCGEU members at your local Labour Day Event. This Monday, September 1. Let’s celebrate the victories achieved together and recommit to the fight for fair wages, safe workplaces, and respect on the job. Find an event near you: workerstogether.ca/events/labour-day-2025

The Abbotsford Labour Day BBQ starts at 11AM at Mill Lake Park. Follow the signs.