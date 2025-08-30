UFV Sports Friday – Home Sweet Home for Women’s Soccer

Fraser Valley – WSOC Langston scores and Chen keeps clean sheet as Cascades pick up second straight win
Kiana Langston scored for the second straight game, and Addy Chen logged a clean sheet, as the UFV Cascades completed the two-game sweep over the UNBC Timberwolves on Friday in Abbotsford.
With the 1-0 result the Cascades see their record move to 2-2 on the season, while UNBC falls to 0-4 so far in Canada West play.
UFV striker Kiana Langston: “Knowing this is my last season with these girls before I finish kind of puts a bit of a flame behind me. I just want to go out there and leave everything out on the field. After last weekend we had our heads down a little bit, but we talked about it and I think we all wanted to come out this weekend fired up and ready to go.”
UFV goalkeeper Addy Chen: “[Getting the clean sheet] was exciting. It was rocky at times, but we just got the job done. We had some good moments, and I was pretty brave off my line, so I was proud of that.” “Six points is really big. We came off a tough first weekend, but these six points and the clean sheet is huge for our team and our momentum going forward.”
Next Up:
The Cascades head on the road next week, as they visit the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack on Friday and the UBC Okanagan Heat on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5:30pm both days, and both games can be seen live on Canada West TV.
