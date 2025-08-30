UFV Sports Friday – Home Sweet Home for Women’s Soccer

Fraser Valley – WSOC Langston scores and Chen keeps clean sheet as Cascades pick up second straight win

Kiana Langston scored for the second straight game, and Addy Chen logged a clean sheet, as the UFV Cascades completed the two-game sweep over the UNBC Timberwolves on Friday in Abbotsford.



With the 1-0 result the Cascades see their record move to 2-2 on the season, while UNBC falls to 0-4 so far in Canada West play.