Two Major Events During Long Weekend at Island 22 – Busy Is An Understatement – Parking Issues – “Explore Another Park”

Island 22 (FVRD) – Island 22 Regional Park is experiencing high volumes of visitors this Labour Day long weekend.

The Park has two separate events occurring throughout the weekend; an equestrian event and the sockeye opening (boat launch) which is impacting available parking.

You may want to consider exploring another Park this long weekend.

YES, Fraser Valley Regional District actually said that in a social media release!

If you must attend Island 22 today, please bring your patience, follow the instructions of the Traffic Control Persons, and watch for signage indicating FULL parking lots. Thank you for your understanding.

More information available at https://www.fvrd.ca/…/island-22-regional-park-at… or https://www.fvrd.ca/…/parks…/parks-trails/island-22.html

