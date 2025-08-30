15 Years Young – Chilliwack Cultural Centre With an Open House – Sunday September 21

Chilliwack — The Chilliwack Cultural Centre is thrilled to mark its 15th anniversary with a vibrant community celebration! On Sunday September 21 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, The Centre will open its doors for a special anniversary Open House , inviting the community to join in an afternoon filled with creativity, connection, and celebration.

Since opening in 2010, the Chilliwack Cultural Centre has become the heart of arts and culture in the community, providing a stage for countless performances, a home for local arts groups, and a welcoming space for creativity of every kind. The 15th anniversary event is a chance to reflect on those years while looking forward to the exciting future ahead.

The Open House is free and will feature a dynamic lineup of live music, theatre, and dance as pop-up performances throughout the day, as well as a debut photography exhibit from Brooke Côté, The Centre’s 2025 Resident Emerging Artist, highlighting her photography. You can also connect with local community groups and art organizations with booths setup in the lobby and witness live art demonstrations happening throughout The Centre. The afternoon will be paired with a selection of food trucks, and anniversary cake that will be served during the festivities.

The 15th Anniversary Open House is free to attend — just bring your friends, family, and your love of the arts. Whether you’ve been part of The Centre since the beginning or are stepping inside for the first time, this is the perfect chance to celebrate art and creativity happening in your community.

For more information visit www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, call 604-391-SHOW(7469), or stop by The Centre Box Office (9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack).