UFV Sports Thursday – Women’s Soccer Wins 2025 Home Opener

Fraser Valley – – Eesha Mudaliar and Kiana Langston both found the back of the net for the UFV Cascades on Thursday at Rotary Stadium, as the Cascades picked up their first win of the season 2-1 over the UNBC Timberwolves.



The Cascades’ win pushes their record to 1-2 on the season, while UNBC falls to 0-3 in Canada West play.

UFV midfielder Eesha Mudaliar – “[Scoring] the first goal is an awesome feeling, and I hope that can lead to many more this season for us as a team. Tomorrow is just about keeping our energy high, and I think we can use this win to motivate us and push us harder.



“I think this is a stepping stone for the rest of the season. I think we did well today, and I hope we can build off this to push us forward.”



Next Up:

The Cascades and Timberwolves meet once again on Friday at Rotary Stadium to finish off the week. Kickoff is set for 5:30 pm in Abbotsford and live on Canada West TV.



