Two Major Events During Long Weekend at Island 22 – Busy Is An Understatement

Island 22 (FVRD) – Island 22 Regional Park is experiencing high volumes of visitors this Labour Day long weekend.

The Park has two separate events occurring throughout the weekend; an equestrian event and the sockeye opening (boat launch) which is impacting available parking.

You may want to consider exploring another Park this long weekend.

YES, Fraser Valley Regional District actually said that in a social media release!



More information available at https://www.fvrd.ca/…/island-22-regional-park-at… or https://www.fvrd.ca/…/parks…/parks-trails/island-22.html