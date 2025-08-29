Increase in Toxic Drug Events Across Fraser Health Over the Past Week – Toxic Drug Advisory and Overdose Alert Issued by Fraser Health

Fraser Valley – Fraser Health Region – There has been an increase in toxic drug events in communities across Fraser Health over the past week.

A Toxic Drug Advisory and Overdose Alert for Fraser Health was issued on August 28, and updated on the 29th.

With Vancouver Coastal Health – VCH has issued a drug alert.

Triangular white tablet imprinted with “APO” sold as hydromorphone in Vancouver tested positive for a fentanyl analog precursor and benzos, and negative for hydromorphone.

Check your drugs https://www.vch.ca/en/service/drug-checking.

Drug overdose emergency information and resources are available online and will be updated regularly. For more information about the emergency and Fraser Health’s response, please visit the Harm reduction – Fraser Health Authority of their website or contact harmreduction@fraserhealth.ca.

Key messages for people who use substances:

Get naloxone from these locations:

https://towardtheheart.com/site-finder

Use less than you normally would

Do a tester; try a little before your regular amount

Try not to use alone, and if you do, have someone check on you

Stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed

Know the signs of an opioid overdose (early signs may include unusual snoring, or taking less than 1 breath every 5 seconds)

Call 9-1-1 quickly when you notice something isn’t right (the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 911 in the case of a toxic drug event)

If you suspect the overdose is caused by a suspected/confirmed benzodiazepine, communicate this when help arrives

Provide breaths (every 5 seconds until the person starts breathing on their own or help arrives)

Key messages for organizations:

Discuss toxic drug event prevention strategies with individuals

Review the organization’s toxic drug event response plan and check first aid supplies including CPR masks

Frequently check areas where toxic drug events might occur, including washrooms, stairwells and quiet spaces

Ensure staff know how to respond to a toxic drug event, including calling 9-1-1, providing breaths and administering naloxone

Ensure the organization’s address is displayed publicly (so it can be provided to the 9-1-1 operator)

Consider posting a sign informing clients that naloxone is available, and inviting them to contact staff in the event of an overdose

For more information and videos:

http://towardtheheart.com/naloxone/

https://www.fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/mental-health-and-substance-use/harm-reduction