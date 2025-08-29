REACTION – BCGEU – BC’s Biggest Public Sector Union Issues 72 Hour Strike Notice

Vancouver (with files from Global/CBC) – BCGEU is one of British Columbia’s biggest public sector unions and has issued a 72-hour strike notice after members overwhelmingly backed job action.

Ironically this on the eve of the Labour Day Long Weekend.

“More than 34,000 members of the BCGEU working for the public service have secured an overwhelming mandate for fair wages and for an agreement that reflects the resources they need to serve the public,” B.C. General Employees Union president Paul Finch said on Friday.

“Ninety-two-point-seven per cent of members voted in favour of taking this action, and 86.4 per cent of eligible members voted.

Negotiations with the public service agency began in April, but both sides hit an impasse on July 18.

The union says talks broke down over wages, remote work and a “modernized contract.”

FVN has reached out to BCGEU for a full statement:

The bargaining committee representing more than 34,000 members of the BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) who work for the BC Public Service will issue 72-hour strike notice this afternoon, following the conclusion of their strike authorization vote and an overwhelming strike mandate. Members voted 92.7 per cent in favour of taking job action. Job action could begin as early as Tuesday morning. Over 86 per cent of eligible members voted.

The union will not be releasing details about the job action at this time.

“Frontline workers in the public service are facing an affordability crisis that must be addressed in this round of negotiations,” said bargaining chair and BCGEU president Paul Finch. “Government’s current offer doesn’t meet the urgency of this crisis, and this emphatic strike vote result reflects workers’ deep concern over the lack of progress at the bargaining table. Their message to government is clear: we are united and ready to act to secure a fair contract that keeps B.C.’s public services strong.”

Members of the Professional Employees Association (PEA) who also work for the BC Public Service also announced today that they have voted in favour of taking job action and that they will be issuing 72-hour strike notice.

“It’s time for the BC Government to invest in the public service. We can’t keep losing experts like engineers and youth psychologists, who provide critical services to the province,” said Melissa Moroz, Executive Director of the PEA and lead negotiator for the union. “We made a strategic decision a year ago that we would stand beside the BCGEU. Their fight is our fight, and we are united as workers in the public service.”

A spring survey conducted by the BCGEU revealed that because public service wages in B.C. have not kept pace with the cost of living, BCGEU members’ overall precarity has increased. Seventy per cent report spending more than 30 per cent of their pre-tax income on housing costs. Approximately half are living paycheque to paycheque while 30 per cent are relying on savings to pay living expenses, and 22 per cent report working a second job to make ends meet.

“Wages need to reflect the real cost of living. Right now, my biggest fear is losing my current rental agreement and being forced into market rates I simply can’t afford,” said Shannon Butt, BCGEU member and BCLDB worker.

In this round of negotiations, workers are seeking competitive wages that address the affordability crisis, fair access to telework, a modernized contract that more fairly values their work, and a limit on non-union managers so more resources can be made available to fund the frontlines.

“Government has been hiring excluded managers at twice the rate of frontline workers which means more bureaucracy, fewer people serving the public, and workers forced to do more with less,” said Finch. “We need an agreement that addresses the needs of working people in this province.”

The union’s proposal, tabled the week of June 23, 2025, was for a two-year deal and proposes lifting wages for members at the lower end of the pay scale, and targeted occupational adjustments and bonuses into base salaries to provide lasting improvements. The proposal is designed to address the affordability crisis workers are facing so that we can strengthen the public services people in British Columbia depend on.

“Our workplace can’t hold onto staff. People leave for higher-paying jobs elsewhere, and we’re stuck in a cycle of constant vacancies, endless training, and burnout,” said Ping Leong, BCGEU member and Family Justice Counsellor. “We need stability in our jobs to provide reliable, sustainable services for the people who depend on us.”

A strike vote was called following a breakdown in negotiations between the BCGEU and the PSA on July 18, 2025. Voting began on August 11 and closed today. The successful strike vote allows job action to take place within 90 days, following 72-hour strike notice.

The BCGEU’s public service bargaining unit is one of the largest in B.C., consisting of over 34,000 members. Negotiations with the BC Public Service Agency began on January 22, 2025.

Here are some key groups who belong to the BCGEU:

Government and Service Employees: The union was originally for government workers and has since expanded to include those in various service industries.

Healthcare Workers:

Members working in various healthcare facilities and services are part of the BCGEU.

Community Social Services:

This sector, which provides support services to communities, also has BCGEU members.

Education Sector:

Employees within the education system are represented by the union.

Other Sectors:

The BCGEU also includes members in the following workplaces:

Highways maintenance

Casinos Credit unions Municipalities and Regional Districts