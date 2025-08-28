Two Structure Fires in Chilliwack – Wednesday Afternoon August 27 – Another Reminder to Have Working Smoke Alarms

Chilliwack – Just after 3:30 p.m. on August 27, the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a stove fire in a single-family home in the 46000 block of 4th Avenue. On arrival, crews encountered heavy black smoke and upgraded the call to a first alarm structure fire.



There were no reported injuries to fire department personnel. One occupant sustained a minor injury and was treated by BC Emergency Health Services (BCAS).

Fire investigators attended the scene, with initial reports suggesting the fire was an accidental cooking fire. There was fire damage to the home; however, smoke damage was minor. The residents are expected to return this evening. RCMP also provided support, while Emergency

Support Services was not required.

Approximately 45 minutes later, at 4:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to reports of smoke in the 8100 block of Young Road. The call was quickly upgraded to a first alarm structure fire, with smoke venting from the basement of a single-family residence.

Firefighters established a water supply and transitioned from an exterior to interior attack, effectively containing the fire to the basement. Smoke damage, however, extended throughout the home. Twenty-six firefighters from Halls 1 and 4 responded.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or occupants. RCMP and BCAS attended the scene. While Emergency Support Services was not required, the occupants will not be able to return home Wednesday evening.

The fire remains under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.