City of Chilliwack Switching to Automated Curbside Collection

Chilliwack, BC: The City of Chilliwack is launching a new Curbside Collection program to include automated collection of garbage, recycling and compostable waste using standardized carts. These changes will start on May 1, 2026, and will include the introduction of a separate bin for flexible plastics.

The City conducted two curbside collection surveys over the last two years, which indicated residents were in favour of a fully-automated cart-based program for garbage, recycling and compostable waste. The benefits of a fully-automated collection system include reduced injury risk for collection staff and improved collection efficiency, as all materials will be collected in the same truck with separate compartments. In addition, the 2025 curbside collection survey indicated residents were in favour of reducing recycling collection to biweekly and glass collection to monthly to reduce costs. The introduction of flexible plastics to the system will decrease contamination in recycling carts and divert flexible plastics from the landfill.

Property owners on the City’s curbside collection program will receive a letter in the mail during the first week of September 2025, with cart selection details. Each letter contains a unique account number and access code that residents will need to select their carts. Carts must be selected by September 30, 2025, and can be done in the following ways:

Online at chilliwack.com/carts

Mail the completed form back to City Hall at:

Attn: Environmental Services – Curbside Collection

8550 Young Rd, Chilliwack BC V2P 8A4

Drop off the completed form at City Hall

Scan the completed form and email it to curbside@chilliwack.com

Property owners who don’t receive a cart selection letter by early September can use the account number and access code on City utility bills to access the online cart selection webpage.

Sample carts can be viewed in the City Hall lobby to help you choose the best cart size for your household. September 30, 2025, is the deadline to select your preferred cart sizes. If no cart selection form has been completed by September 30, residences will receive a default cart size based on their property type.

“Chilliwack residents are great at sorting their garbage, recycling, and compost, and the new carts will make it even easier,” said Mayor Popove. “The new collection program is another way Council is saving costs and improving efficiency for Chilliwack folks.”

More information on the new curbside collection program can be found at chilliwack.com/carts.