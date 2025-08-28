Chilliwack Records Heat Wave Record (August 2025)

Chilliwack – AUGUST 28 UPDATE – ” oh, It was too hot to sleep” – Robbie Robertson – Somewhere Down The Crazy River
From Roger Pannett (Chilliwack volunteer weather observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate change Canada) – From August 22nd to August 26th, 5 consecutive days with temperatures above 32 C. .
Ranging from 32.3 C on August 28th to the record 35C on August 23rd.
This is the longest late summer heatwave on record in Chilliwack.
AUGUST 24 UPDATE – From Roger Pannett (Chilliwack volunteer weather observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate change Canada): Day 3 . Record Chilliwack heat.
Daily record high :-33.5 oC ( 10.1oC above normal .) (Relative humidity remaining at a very dry 21% )
Previous record high :-33.4 oC in 2022.
AUGUST 23 UPDATE – From Roger Pannett (Chilliwack volunteer weather observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate change Canada): August 23 was Day 2 of Chilliwack record heat.
Daily record high :- 35.0 oC (10.7 oC above normal) ( Relative humidity at a very dry 15%)
Previous record high :-32.0 oC in 1988.
Plus , Daily record High Mean;
25.75 oC ( 7.85 oC above normal.)
Previous: 23.9oc in 1964.
(In comparison, August 23rd ,2024 , a record 41.2 mm rainfall here in Chilliwack!)
AUGUST 22 ORIGINAL STORY – From Roger Pannett (Chilliwack volunteer weather observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate change Canada):
Weather you were fishing, walking or just trying to stay cool, brace yourself.
Daily Record High for August 22,2025 . 34.0 oC ( 9.9oC above normal ) . (Relative humidity down to a very dry 11%! )
Previous: 32.8 oC in 1956.
Plus, Daily Record high mean :
24.5 oC ( 6.9oC above normal.)
Previous : 23.6oC in 2022.
More temperature records likely during the next few days & nights!
Chilliwack August temperature records date back to 1881.