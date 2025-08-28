Chilliwack RCMP Arrest 15 Year Old in Series of Bear Spray Incidents

Chilliwack – Over a short period between August 26 and the early hours of August 27, 2025, Chilliwack RCMP responded to three separate incidents involving the illegal use of bear spray in public spaces.

The first incident occurred at Central Park, where a 14-year-old was sprayed and required emergency medical assistance. The second took place outside a local pub, where a known individual was attacked but declined to pursue an investigation. The most serious incident happened near Sardis Secondary School, where a group altercation led to one person being sprayed.

In the third case, officers quickly identified and arrested a 15-year-old suspect nearby. The youth was found to be in breach of court-imposed conditions prohibiting possession of weapons and was held in custody for court proceedings on August 27.

Bear spray is classified as a prohibited weapon under the Criminal Code when used against people. Though marketed as a pest control product, its possession for self-defence against individuals is illegal in Canada.

To further address this issue, the City of Chilliwack enacted the Sale of Pepper Spray, Bear Spray, and Continuous Flame Butane Lighter Regulation Bylaw 2021, No. 5056 in March 2025. This bylaw regulates who can purchase bear spray and requires sellers to document its sale. Despite these measures, bear spray continues to be misused, particularly by youth.

The Chilliwack RCMP remain committed to enforcing both federal laws and municipal bylaws. Officers will continue to work with local businesses to ensure compliance and will pursue charges against individuals who illegally possess or use bear spray.

Anyone with information about illegal activity is encouraged to contact the UFVRD RCMP at 604-792-4611 or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).