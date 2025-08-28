Chilliwack Dump Truck Driver Fined for Accident and Partial Closure of Highway 3 in Manning Park

Chilliwack/Manning Park – A dump truck driver from Chilliwack is facing a Motor Vehicle Act charge after his dump truck jackknifed, hit a car, and caused a partial closure of Highway #3 in Manning Park.

On Wednesday afternoon (August 27) BC Highway Patrol was called to a collision on Highway #3 just east of Cayuse Flats. The crash involved a dump truck that jackknifed into its own trailer and subsequently collided with a BMW sedan carrying two men from North Vancouver and Burnaby, respectively. The highway was down to a single lane of traffic for several hours.

Injuries were minor, but the BMW was totaled. The dump truck was carrying a load of coal that spilled into the Skagit River. The BC Ministry of Environment is monitoring the situation and working with the truck company on appropriate cleanup.

The BC Highway Patrol investigation determined that speed was a factor in the collision. The dump truck driver, a 39-year-old resident of Chilliwack, was issued a BC Motor Vehicle Act ticket for:

Driving without due care and attention, section 144(1)(a), with a fine of $368 and 6 penalty points against the driver’s licence.