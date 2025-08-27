UPDATE August 27 – Local Author – “Boom Times in Chilliwack: Memories From the Post-War Years” – Publishing Timeline

Chilliwack – From Merlin Bunt – Chilliwack History Perspectives: The status update on the book, Boom Times in Chilliwack – Memories from the Post-War Years.

It is currently at the printers, set to be shipped to distributors/book stores on September 19, and available on stores’ shelves in the first part of October.

However, if you wish, you can also order it online now for delivery to your home directly from the publisher, Harbour Publishing ( https://harbourpublishing.com/products/9781998526369… ). It can also be ordered from Amazon and Indigo.

Harbour Publishing has prepared bookmarks that will accompany the book’s release, and attached are examples of it.

The pending release of Boom Times has also resulted in readership of this Facebook page, Chilliwack History Perspectives, increasing of late. The total number of followers is now almost 7,000 (actually, 6,939 as I write this).

One of the reasons I think you will enjoy Boom Times is that although there are a number of books available on specific aspects of Chilliwack’s history, none detail the community’s post-war boom times to the extent this one does. The last publication dealing with diverse aspects of the area’s history was The Chilliwack Story, from 2007, and it took a broader perspective. Boom Times in Chilliwack profiles topics that have for the most part not been addressed in print elsewhere. It captures the spirit of the times, transporting you back to when things were booming—a simpler time in Chilliwack and in life, one that we never tire of revisiting.

There will be several events associated with the release of Boom Times, one of which is a book launch on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Chambers Gallery in the Chilliwack Museum.

He is now in the final preparation phase for his book, “Boom Times in Chilliwack: Memories From the Post-War Years”.

Once again, here is a brief review of the book’s ten chapters:

CHAPTER 1: Building to Meet the Boom – With the end of World War II, a new-found sense of energy, prosperity, and optimism took hold in Chilliwack. In step with the growing population, key infrastructure projects were undertaken to meet the city’s needs. This chapter focuses on several standout structures from the boom years that went on to become iconic symbols in the community.

CHAPTER 2: Shifting Gears in Transportation – Subsequent to the conclusion of the war, major changes were underfoot in terms of how people in Chilliwack travelled—locally, regionally, and nationally. From the end of BCER’s 40-year run in 1950 as the main means of travel to and from the coast to the advent of bus travel and the development and opening of Highway 1, the community soon welcomed a shift into a new world of transportation. This chapter profiles several examples of major changes in local transportation infrastructure and patterns.

CHAPTER 3: Landmark Structures – A number of beloved, and in some cases iconic, structures were built around Chilliwack in the boom years—a few still standing today, but most a distant memory. This chapter looks at a small sample of such landmarks and touches on why they resonated with locals.

CHAPTER 4: Housing the Baby Boom – As a large number of veterans returned to the community, coupled with a significant spike in the birth rate, Chilliwack had an immediate and growing need for housing. This chapters examines the history and development of several prominent and popular subdivisions, as well as a couple of fondly remembered multi-unit residential structures.

CHAPTER 5: Entertainment and Recreation – Starting in the late 1940s, Chilliwack’s economy and population started to grow, and along with an uptick of optimism in its citizens, social change was underway in the community. People sought adventure and entertainment—to get out and have fun after weathering the grim war years. Locals had numerous and exciting options, and this chapter profiles several fondly remembered sources of entertainment and recreation from that era.

CHAPTER 6: The Dining-Out Culture – With rising levels of disposable income, more free time, and—thanks to the increasing role of automobiles in society—more mobility, people desired to eat outside the home more often and in a casual context. Fast-food chains, including drive-ins, soon established themselves in the community. Yale Road East and West, coursing through downtown Chilliwack, also served as the Trans-Canada Highway until 1960, delivering a steady stream of travellers often ready to stop for a delicious meal. This chapter profiles favourite eateries that rose to prominence post-war, and touches on Chilliwack’s popular cruising culture.

CHAPTER 7: Notable Community Events – Many noteworthy events transpired in Chilliwack mid-century—some planned, some unexpected and calamitous, and many immensely enjoyable and historic. This chapter examines a sample of these memorable events and their lasting impact on residents.

CHAPTER 8: The Shopping Experience – Retail operations that arose to meet increased consumer demands after the war ranged from the Eaton’s department store near Five Corners to numerous specialty shops. This chapter looks at a representative cross-section of fondly remembered shopping destinations in Chilliwack in the 1950s and 1960s, all of which—except one—are gone today.

CHAPTER 9: School Days – Faced with a burgeoning post-war population, the Chilliwack school district scrambled to catch up. Schools were all-important social institutions where students formed lasting relationships, absorbed fundamental values, and gained life directions. This chapter profiles two of the city’s main secondary schools, a prominent elementary school, and a well-known educator, all of which contributed to the city’s educational fabric in the 1950s and 1960s.

CHAPTER 10: The Sporting Scene – The onset of World War II essentially ended a number of sporting pursuits in Chilliwack, as many athletes were deployed overseas, and local resources were scarce. After the war there was a groundswell of renewed interest in various sports, and many new athletic facilities were constructed. This chapter profiles a sample of popular local sporting venues and events from that period that left lasting and positive memories with locals.