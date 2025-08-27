Public Hearing into Abbotsford Police Use of Force Regarding Indigenous Man Stopped for Jaywalking

Victoria/Abbotsford – The Police Complaint Commissioner has called a public hearing into the conduct of two Abbotsford police officers related to their use of force in a January 2024 incident that ended with serious injuries to an unhoused (homeless) Indigenous man.

Hearing dates have not yet been determined but will begin at the earliest practicable date which will be posted to the OPCC website. Further details may be found in the Notice of Public Hearing which is available here.



On the evening of January 23rd, the man was walking with a shopping cart and carrying a large

stick in an area of Abbotsford close to shelters and outreach services. The police officers say

they stopped him for jaywalking and directed him to drop the stick. They also reported that the

man refused to drop the stick and heard him state the officers were going to kill him. The

incident escalated and one of the officers quickly deployed OC Spray to the man’s face, drew

his pistol on him, punched him multiple times in his face, and push-kicked him. According to

police, the man responded with a punch to an officer’s shoulder. After a foot pursuit, the man

stopped and police confronted him. They used substantial force to subdue and arrest him,

including punches, elbow and knee strikes to the head, face and elsewhere, and two contact

cycles of a Conducted Energy Weapon (Taser).



The Indigenous man suffered significant injury to his face and head, and was transported to the hospital. Some of the use of force was captured on CCTV footage. Criminal charges were filed by police against the man but were later stayed by the BC Prosecution Service.