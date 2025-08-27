International Overdose Awareness Day at Shxwha:y Village and Jubilee Park – Thursday August 28 (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Shxwha:y Village – Chilliwack’s International Overdose Awareness Day at Shxwha:y Village is from 2-6PM on Thursday August 28.

A butterfly release is part of the ceremony to remember those we lost to overdose, as well as an open mic, naloxone training, time and space to grieve and refreshments courtesy of food trucks..

This is in partnership with Chilliwack Community Action Team.

The theme is “Together We Can”, a well known slogan in recovery circles.

For Mission and Abbotsford: International Overdose Awareness Day – Thursday, August 28th at Jubilee Park

Join them for a powerful and heartfelt gathering. This year’s theme is “One Big Family: Driven by Hope” — a reminder that we are united in grief, care, and the determination to create change.

This annual event brings community members together to honour those lost to the toxic drug crisis, support those who are grieving, and inspire collective action rooted in compassion.

Highlights include:

Live music and performances

Art activities including our “Right to Be Remembered” memorial wall and the “Together We Can” community quilt

Free naloxone training

Free lunch at one of our amazing food trucks

A Community Resource Fair featuring local supports and services to connect with attendees, share resources, and demonstrate our collective commitment to health, dignity, and care.

Questions? Please contact Carrie at coordinator@stopodabbotsford.ca.