Skip to content

Chiefs Add Goaltender David Di Girolamo to the 2025/26 Roster

Home
Sports
Chiefs Add Goaltender David Di Girolamo to the 2025/26 Roster

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce the signing of 2007-born goaltender David Di Girolamo from Montreal, QC. Di Girolamo has trained with some of the top goalie coaches in Canada, including Marco Marciano, and has spent the summer skating with the top NHL players in the Quebec area. This past season, he suited up for the Laval Prime (QJHL), appearing in 23 games and posting a .914 save percentage and a 3.08 goals-against average.

“David is a 6’2” dynamic goalie with a work ethic that can’t be taught,” said Chiefs Head Coach & GM Brian Maloney. “He plays aggressively but brings a calming presence to the net. We are excited for David to become a Chilliwack Chief.”

“I’m super excited to be joining the Chiefs! I’ve heard nothing but great things about the program, from the staff to the players; it’s definitely a place I’m excited to be heading to,” Said Di Girolamo. “Being from the Montreal area, I’ve worked alongside Quentin Miller during summer workouts, and he said nothing but great things about the organization. We have some unfinished business in the BCHL, and I’m looking forward to helping in any way that I can.”

2025 Chiefs David Di Girolamo – Photo Credit: Dany Germain

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts