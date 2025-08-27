2025 3rd Annual Community Futures South Fraser Start Up Challenge

Chilliwack – Community Futures South Fraser announce the launch of the Startup Challenge 2025, an in-depth 8-week program designed to help local entrepreneurs transform their ideas into thriving businesses.

The Startup Challenge has already proven to be a “catalyst” for past participants, with one alumni sharing that they were deeply grateful for the support and opportunities it provided.

Open to entrepreneurs based in Chilliwack and Abbotsford area, the Startup Challenge offers hands-on workshops, personalized mentorship, and the chance to build a complete business plan.

Each entrepreneur will also be matched with a local mentor through the MentorLab program, gaining valuable one-on-one guidance and support.

The program culminates in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch competition, where particicipants will showcase their businesses to a panel of local judges and compete for First, Second, and Third Place Prizes, as well as the People’s Choice Award.

The live event will be livestreamed and open to the public, offering community members the opportunity to cheer on local innovators.

Program Dates: September – November 2025

Applications Close September 5, 2025

Program Fee: $250 (includes workshops, mentorship, and pitch particiaption)

For more info -nicole.read@southfraser.com

Community Futures was a vital stepping stone for FVN Fraser Valley News when it debuted in May 2015.