Upgrades at Chilliwack Secondary for Trade Skills Program

Chilliwack – Work in progress at Chilliwack Secondary School! This building at CSS was previously used for storage. This summer, their facilities team reimagined the space so it can be used as a classroom for Youth Explore Trades Skills.
UPDATE – FVRD Issues Evacuation Alert – Area North of Yale to Spuzzum Creek Road (Sailor Bar), including both sides of the Fraser River, Due to Wildfire – REMAINS in EFFECT
Fraser Canyon – August 26 UPDATE – 2:30 PM – The EVACUATION ALERT issued on August 24, by the Fraser Valley Regional District Emergency Operations Centre