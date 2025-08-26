Skip to content

Upgrades at Chilliwack Secondary for Trade Skills Program

Chilliwack – Work in progress at Chilliwack Secondary School! This building at CSS was previously used for storage. This summer, their facilities team reimagined the space so it can be used as a classroom for Youth Explore Trades Skills.

