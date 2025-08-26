REACTION – Resignation of Board Member Over the Harrison Seniors’ Housing Project

Harrison – The proposal for a seniors housing project in Harrison has received plenty of coverage in traditional and social media.

Everyone has an opinion. From the sublime to even the questionable. (Inferring that drugs and needles would be rampant in a seniors facility of its kind).

One of the main sore points is, only if approved, would be built in what is now overflow parking for tourists in Harrison.

On August 26, ob social media, Laura Lanfranchi posted that she is walking away from the project: I have resigned from the Agassiz Harrison Community Services Board of Directors because I cannot support the Seniors’ Housing Project in its current form.While I believe there is a genuine need for appropriate housing to assist seniors to remain independent in Harrison Hot Springs, I do not feel that this project addresses the specific challenges faced by seniors in our community. My concern is that it may draw individuals from outside the community, thereby increasing the number of seniors struggling to maintain independence in a setting that already lacks adequate services. This could place additional strain on existing resources and ultimately disadvantage the very seniors we aim to serve.

Diane Janzen is the Executive Director of Agassiz Harrison Community Services and sent this response to FVN: AHCS thanks Laura for her service and wishes her all the best. We also look forward to discussing this project and hope to see everyone at the Community Engagement Forum on September 3 2025.

FYI Timeline from getintohaarrison.ca – Village of Harrison

Summer/Fall 2026 this is an upcoming stage for Seniors’ Housing Project Next steps if funding awarded to project: Design and Consultation Municipal Permits Tender BC Housing Approval

Winter 2026 this is an upcoming stage for Seniors’ Housing Project Proposed start on site after completion of: Design and Consultation Municipal Permits Tender BC Housing Approval



