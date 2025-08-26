City of Abbotsford – Fire Danger Rating – High / Air Quality Warning for Fraser Valley – Medium

Abbotsford – The weather has a significant impact on wildfires – in how they start, how aggressively they spread, and how long they burn. As fire danger ratings change during the summer season, it’s important to be aware of the current rating and take precautionary steps to ensure you are lowering your risk of starting a fire.

From April to October, the computer-based Canadian Forest Fire Danger Rating System (CFFDRS) is updated daily with either low, moderate, high, or extreme fire danger ratings. You can learn more about the open burning season on our Check Before You Burn webpage.

As per the BC Government, the danger class ratings mean:

Low: Fires may start easily and spread quickly but there will be minimal involvement of deeper fuel layers or larger fuels.

Moderate: Forest fuels are drying and there is an increased risk of surface fires starting. Carry out any forest activities with caution.

High: Forest fuels are very dry and the fire risk is serious. New fires may start easily, burn vigorously, and challenge fire suppression efforts. Extreme caution must be used in any forest activities. Open burning and industrial activities may be restricted.

Extreme: Extremely dry forest fuels and the fire risk is very serious. New fires will start easily, spread rapidly, and challenge fire suppression efforts. General forest activities may be restricted, including open burning, industrial activities and campfires.

Plus

Metro Vancouver Regional District has issued an Air Quality Warning in Central Fraser Valley and Eastern Fraser Valley due to elevated ground-level ozone (smog).

This warning is expected to last at least until tomorrow or until there is a change in weather. The warning will remain in effect until further notice.

Cause: Hot and sunny weather in combination with local emissions has resulted in elevated levels of ground-level ozone.

Air Quality Warning in effect for:

Central Fraser Valley

Eastern Fraser Valley

Important information: