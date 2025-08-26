BC Annual Rent Increase Falls for Second Straight Year Capped at Inflation

Victoria – The Province will tie the annual allowable rent increase to inflation at 2.3% in 2026, down from 3% in 2025.

For information about the annual allowable rent increase, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/housing-tenancy/residential-tenancies/rent-rtb/rent-increases

This is the second year in a row that the maximum allowable increase is tied to the Consumer Price Index. In 2024, the Province capped rent increases at 3.5%, well below the increase to inflation of 5.6%. Prior to 2018, renters could face an additional 2% rent increase on top of inflation, costing the average B.C. family hundreds of dollars in additional rent.

The maximum annual allowable rent increase for 2026 cannot take effect prior to Jan. 1, 2026. By announcing the increase now, landlords have the time they need to give the required minimum of three months’ notice of the change for renters to plan ahead.