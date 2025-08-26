BC Annual Rent Increase Falls for Second Straight Year Capped at Inflation

Victoria – The Province will tie the annual allowable rent increase to inflation at 2.3% in 2026, down from 3% in 2025.
For information about the annual allowable rent increase, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/housing-tenancy/residential-tenancies/rent-rtb/rent-increases
This is the second year in a row that the maximum allowable increase is tied to the Consumer Price Index. In 2024, the Province capped rent increases at 3.5%, well below the increase to inflation of 5.6%. Prior to 2018, renters could face an additional 2% rent increase on top of inflation, costing the average B.C. family hundreds of dollars in additional rent.
The maximum annual allowable rent increase for 2026 cannot take effect prior to Jan. 1, 2026. By announcing the increase now, landlords have the time they need to give the required minimum of three months’ notice of the change for renters to plan ahead.
- The maximum allowable rent increase is defined by the 12-month average per cent change in the all-items Consumer Price Index for B.C. ending in July of the year prior to the calendar year when the rent increase takes effect.
- The 2026 maximum increase for manufactured home park tenancies will also be 2.3%, plus a proportional amount for the change in local government levies and regulated utility fees.
- The rent increase does not apply to commercial tenancies, non-profit housing tenancies where rent is geared to income, co-operative housing and some assisted-living facilities.
- If landlords choose to increase rent, they must abide by the Residential Tenancy Act and provide three months’ notice to tenants using the correct Notice of Rent Increase form, and rents cannot be increased more than once in a 12-month period.