Abbotsford’s Nagar Kirtan Procession – Sunday August 31 – Street Closures

Abbotsford – A Nagar Kirtan procession will take place on Sunday, August 31, with rolling road closures in effect between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. along the following route:

-30640 Blueridge Drive (start/finish)

-Townline Road

-Sandpiper Drive

-Goldfinch Street

-Southern Drive

Most locations along the route will experience closures of about 2 hours as the procession passes by. Longer delays are expected near the Sikh Temple on Blueridge Drive.

Please plan ahead, follow signs, obey traffic control, and respect private property along the route.

A Nagar Kirtan is a Sikh religious procession and community event held in towns and cities (“nagar”) where devotional hymns (“kirtan”) are sung in public, often to celebrate Vaisakhi. Led by the Panj Pyare (Beloved Ones) who escort Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji on a float, these parades serve to share Sikh culture, promote unity, and embody core values like equality, justice, and selfless service (seva) through music, community, and free meals.

2025 Abbotsford’s Nagar Kirtan Procession

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

