2025 Terry Fox Run Returns to Harrison – Let’s “Finish It” – Sunday September 14 (VIDEO)

Harrison – The annual Terry Fox Run returns to Harrison Hot Springs on Sunday, September 14.

This year’s theme is “Finish It.” Terry Fox started his Marathon of Hope more than 40 years ago; now it’s our turn to help cross the finish line. Together, we can raise funds for cancer research and keep Terry’s legacy alive.

Event Details:
Sunday, September 14, 2025
Harrison Hot Springs Plaza on the Beach
Registration: 9:00 a.m.
Run Start: 10:00 a.m.
Event Wrap-Up: 12:00 p.m.
Register or donate here: https://run.terryfox.ca/93069

A limited number of Terry Fox shirts will be available for sale on Run Day. To guarantee sizes and support cancer research, organizers encourage early online orders during registration, which are shipped directly to you, with proceeds going toward their fundraising goal.

