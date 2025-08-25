Valley Huskers Lose to Sun, Gain a Record Holder and Honour A Former Player

Chilliwack – The Bad, the Great and the Amazing.

First, the bad. Saturday’s home game at Exhibition Field was a tough one for the Huskers and the Okanagan Sun rolled into the heat and stomped the Huskers 48-7. Okanagan is 5-0. Huskers are 1-4 and in sixth place in the BCFC.

Huskers have the Labour Day Weekend bye and host Langley on Saturday September 6.

NOW, history was made by Huskers’ Andy Ofosuhene on breaking the BCFC all-time record for Most Career Tackles!

With 181 tackles, Andy has etched his name into the history books, surpassing a record that stood since the 1980s. His relentless work ethic, leadership, and determination make him the true definition of a Husker. Cam Prout held the previous record.

2025 Valley Huskers Andy Ofosuhene

PLUS at the game, the Valley Huskers honoured one of their own.

Adrian Francis came to this program with a huge smile, an eagerness to learn, and the kind of energy that lifted everyone around him. He worked hard, listened, and grew into a teammate who made everyone around him better. More than just an athlete, he was a friend and a brother in this Huskers family. His presence — and that unforgettable smile — left a mark that will never fade.

To honour his legacy, the team retired jersey #32. This number is more than fabric — it represents Adrian’s spirit, his impact, and the reminder to always check in on one another, both on and off the field. #32 will hang as a symbol of who he was, and how deeply he will always be missed.

Adrian will always be remembered as a Husker.





