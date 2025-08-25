UPDATE AUGUST 25 – Serpent’s Back Trail Fire – Listed as Under Control, Trail is Open

Hope – AUGUST 25 UPDATE (District of Hope) – Wildfire Update – August 25, 2025

The wildfire remains Under Control and is being closely monitored. Prior rainfall has helped calm conditions, and BC Wildfire crews have now demobilized the final sprinkler hoses. The Serpent’s Back Trail is now open.

While most hotspots were addressed, some areas were inaccessible before the rain. As warmer weather has returned, any lingering hotspots may resurface.

AUGUST 3 UPDATE – From District of Hope — with Hope Fire Department and Alertable in Hope – Wildfire Update – August 3



The fire has grown and is now classified as Out of Control. BC Wildfire Service continues suppression Sunday August 3 using heavy aircraft.



Serpent’s Back Trail parking lot is CLOSED. Please avoid the area



This situation remains active and will likely continue through summer. Stay informed via the Alertable app and official District channels.

JULY 24 – BC Wildfire Service are continuing to respond to Serpent’s Back Fire (V10830). Earlier this month, crews actioned accessible areas of the fire, but a portion of this incident is burning is steep and inaccessible terrain.

The fire is active as of Thursday (July 24) and smoke from inaccessible pockets of heat is visible from Hope and the surrounding area. BC Wildfire have dispatched a heavy helicopter and a response officer to the fire to commence bucketing operations.

The status of the fire remains Being Held at this time, meaning that based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability we project this incident will remain within a pre-determined perimeter. This photo was taken on July 6.

Visit the incident page for the most up-to-date information: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents…