Renewing Quest for Info – 1988 Cold Case – Missing Cultus Lake Teen

Cultus Lake/Vancouver (Cold Case BC/Eve Lazarus) – MISSING: On August 24, 1988, 19-year-old Roberta Ferguson was camping with friends at Cultus Lake. Around 8:00 pm she left to hitchhike home to Surrey. She’s never been seen again. It’s possible she accepted a lift with a man driving a red sport car at the corner of Vedder Mountain and Cultus Lake Roads. If you have any information about Roberta’s disappearance please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

With thanks to Darlene Ruckle for cleaning up a grainy newspaper photo of Roberta.

The original police release: 19-year-old Roberta Marie Ferguson was last seen at Cutlus Lake, near Chilliwack, British Columbia, on August 24, 1988.

An Indigenous female, she stood at 5’5″ and weighed between 111-120 pounds. She had long, curly black/dark brown hair and brown/black eyes. It’s been noted that she had all her teeth at the time of her disappearance, and that there was a scar on her right knee.

The last time anyone saw Roberta, she was wearing a black shirt with a navy blue tank top over it, stretchy black pants that had been rolled up to her knees, dirty white running shoes and octagon-shaped sunglasses. She was also carrying an army-green backpack.

There are other documented reports that the alleged abductor was released by police and later took his life. That link is here. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1334233058711231&set=a.509026347898577