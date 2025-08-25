DriveSmartBC – School Zone Speed Enforcement

I’ve been living in the Armstrong Elementary school area for the last 1.5 years and I have never seen any speed enforcement taking place in the school zone on Rosedale Avenue or Pleasant Valley Road. It’s beginning to feel like I’m the only one who knows the speed limit is 30 km/h. Is it as simple as calling the RCMP and requesting that they do enforcement here?



Yes, call the detachment responsible for that school zone and request that they do speed enforcement there. You need to tell them why you feel it needs to be done and when the best time for enforcement would be.



Be persistent but respectful. If you don’t hear back, follow up with another email or phone call.



You can ever gather speed data to present to them yourself. This will add weight to your complaint and make it more effective.

Take videos showing vehicles speeding or failing to stop for pedestrians.

Record dates and times of incidents.

Collect supporting information from parents, school staff, or crossing guards.

If it is a significant problem, enlist the school PAC Group and have them add their voices to support your request.



You may also want to invite Speed Watch to come and work in the school zone if there is an active group in the area.



Aside from the deterrent effect of having the group visible in the school zone during school hours, some groups will do a covert speed survey to help quantify the severity of any speeding problem.



Parachute Canada provides a free Elementary Road Safety Toolkit to to improve safety in your school zone and increase the number of children walking, cycling, or wheeling to and from school.

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/police/school-zone-speed-enforcement

— Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca