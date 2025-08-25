Skip to content

City of Abbotsford Propose Improvement to Blue Jay Street and Livingstone Avenue

Abbotsford- Blue Jay and Livingstone has always been a bane in the side of motorists.

The City of Abbotsford is proposing changes to Blue Jay Street (after the intersection with MacLure) and Livingstone Avenue due to growth in population and traffic volumes. This project aims to address operational issues and opportunities, as well as enhance the existing bike, pedestrian, and transit network. The following modifications have been proposed:

  • Re-laning Blue Jay Street and widening Livingstone Avenue to accommodate the increase in traffic volume and to mitigate operational issues such as peak hour congestion
  • Improvements to increase the overall connectivity and safety of the bike and pedestrian network on Livingstone Avenue
  • Relocating the bike lanes from Blue Jay Street to a Multi-use Pathway on Fraser Highway to better connect with Highstreet Shopping Centre and the Highstreet Transit Exchange
  • Installing bus detection technology for bus priority purposes to reduce time to and from Highstreet Transit Exchange

If you have a question about this project, you can submit your question online below until September 15, 2025.

